Police say fast response catches Decatur burglar

DECATUR — A police patrol responded to a Decatur burglary so fast they report catching the suspect within eight minutes of the crime happening.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 57-year-old victim had been awakened by the sound of the burglar forcing his way into his home through a window at 1:44 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The affidavit quotes the victim as saying he could hear the intruder moving about in his home and then heard the sound of him running away while on the phone with the police.

“At about 1:52 a.m. officers located a suspect walking northbound about the 1600 block of South Taylorville Road,” said Officer Jacob Throneburg, who signed the affidavit. “This location is about 1,155 feet to the northeast” of the burgled home.

Police went through the 34-year-old suspect’s pockets and said they found cash in various notes and both gold and silver watches; the cash and watches matching what the victim described as having been stolen from him.

Throneburg said the suspect was also found in possession of a screwdriver, crowbar and a glass pipe with a burnt tip which the officer said is typically used to smoke methamphetamine.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of residential burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage. Throneburg also said the man had tried to deceive officers about his identity and he was booked on a further charge of obstructing identification.

Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Tuesday with bail set at $20,000, requiring him to post a bond of $2,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.