Pompeo angers Vatican with call to condemn China

Vatican officials were irked at Pompeo’s remarks, which they said should have been handled through diplomatic channels. Instead, Pompeo wrote his comments in a conservative U.S. publication that has been consistently critical of Pope Francis, a Latin American often seen as more progressive than his recent predecessors.

“The Vatican endangers its moral authority, should it renew the deal,” Pompeo said in a series of tweets after his article appeared in the First Things journal. Repetition of the phrase “moral authority” here and now struck Vatican officials as deliberate.

Pompeo’s counterpart at the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, spoke at the same conference Wednesday. To reporters later, Parolin said the Holy See was “surprised” by Pompeo’s article.

Another senior Vatican official who also spoke at the conference, Archbishop Paul Gallagher of England, told reporters of the Holy See’s irritation at the Pompeo article.

Gallagher also said the proximity of Pompeo’s Rome visit to the U.S. election in just over a month was “one of the reasons why the Holy Father is not receiving the secretary of state.”