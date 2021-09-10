 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pontiac Township escapes Rantoul Township 20-14

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Pontiac Township nabbed it to nudge past Rantoul Township 20-14 at Pontiac Township High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

The game was decided by the fourth quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 6-6.

Pontiac Township broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-8 lead over Rantoul Township.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News