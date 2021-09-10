Pontiac Township escapes Rantoul Township 20-14

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Pontiac Township nabbed it to nudge past Rantoul Township 20-14 at Pontiac Township High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

The game was decided by the fourth quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 6-6.

Pontiac Township broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-8 lead over Rantoul Township.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

