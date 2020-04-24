Pope Francis calls for world unity on Earth Day in light of coronavirus and climate crises

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pope Francis took humanity to task on the 50th Earth Day on Wednesday for its treatment of the environment, warning that nature will not forgive the trespasses of endless, mindless exploitation, societal division and economic inequality.

These lessons are writ large in the coronavirus crisis, he said, and they will only grow more stark as we continue to ravage the only planet we call home.

"This is an occasion for renewing our commitment to love and care for our common home and for the weaker members of our human family," the Pope said in a special catechesis after delivering his customary general audience from the Library of the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

"As the tragic coronavirus pandemic has taught us, we can overcome global challenges only by showing solidarity with one another and embracing the most vulnerable in our midst," Francis said, citing his own 2015 Encyclical Letter, "Laudato Si," which dealt directly with environmental issues as they relate to Christianity and Catholicism.