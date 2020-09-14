Positive COVID cases prompt some Okaw Valley schools to move to remote learning

Macon County officials on Monday also reported 10 news cases of COVID. A total of 1,237 Macon County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Shelby County Health Department also said there have been seven new cases there.

On Monday, the city of Taylorville announced one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency and the Christian County Health Department were immediately notified of the patient, the city said in a statement. The health department has begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been in contact with the employee.

City employees and members of the Taylorville Emergency Response Community who have been in contact with the individual are being tested. Emergency services will not be impacted.

Those who have visited the Taylorville City Hall would not have been exposed to the patient.

In Macon County, there have been 10 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,237 residents have tested positive for the virus.

The news came as the state reported a decrease in the statewide positivity rate.