Powell: Economy looks resilient despite risk of China virus

In response to lawmakers’ questions, Powell said it was too early to assess the threat the virus poses to the U.S. economy but he noted that the U.S. economy “is in a very good place” with strong job creation and moderate growth.

Powell said there will be effects on China through the first half of this year and likely there will be some impact on the United States, but it’s too soon to say how adverse the U.S. impact will be.

“We will be watching that carefully. And the question we will be asking is will these be persistent effects that could lead to a material reassessment of the outlook’’ in the United States, Powell told the House committee.

The daily death toll in China topped 100 for the first time, pushing the number of deaths in China from the virus above 1,000.

China remained mostly closed to business Tuesday with around 60 million people under virtual quarantine in the country, raising concerns about what the loss of production in China, the world’s second largest economy, will do to global supply chains.

China accounts for more than 80% of smartphone and notebook production globally and more than half of global TV and server production, according to recent estimates.