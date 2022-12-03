Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
PRINCESS
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said they had feared this would turn into a homicide case given the severity of the woman's injuries
Several people injured after multiple shootings and a stabbing.
Jeffrey Lourash remains under police guard in his hospital bed and will be moved to jail when he is well enough, police say.
Police said he drove a distinctive vehicle and purchased bandana he wore as a mask just before robbery.
Police say he took their riding lawn mower and used it to haul away a hoard of their property.
Police correct earlier statement and say no arrests yet in the death of Warrensburg woman; man found close by with gunshot wound is recovering.
Moore Wolfe, Decatur's mayor since 2015, faces two relatively-unknown challengers in her quest to become the city's longest-serving leader.
Two people were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash on Lake Shore Drive near Silas Street, police said.
He is quoted as telling cops he was high on meth and tried to grab an officer's pepper spray.
A Weldon man is facing attempted murder charges in DeWitt County.