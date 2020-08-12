Local briefs 8/13

P.E. in the Park to offer fitness options for students
DECATUR — The Decatur Park District will be offering students opportunities for physical education through P.E. in the Park from Aug.17 through Oct. 8 at Fairview Park Pavilion 1.
Students can attend 11:15 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $69 or $62 with a resident discount. Students have the option of registering for all four days.
The program is available for students ages 5 through 13 during virtual e-learning school days. The program offers outdoor fitness, including running, soccer, whiffle ball, kickball and other activities. Scholarships are available.
Current Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for sanitation, social distancing and face coverings will be followed. Students should wear athletic clothing, tennis shoes and bring their own water bottle and mask.
To register, call (217) 429-3472 or visit www.decatur-parks.org.
2020 Vespers canceled because of COVID-19
DECATUR — Millikin University's 2020 Vespers concert has been canceled.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the university will present a live stream presentation this December featuring video footage from past Vespers concerts and a special virtual appearance from this year's Millikin choirs.
Dates, times and live stream links will be announced at a later date.
The annual choir concerts feature more than 250 voices singing songs from past centuries as well as familiar carols and arrangements.
Arts In Central Park to be online event
DECATUR — Decatur Area Arts Council and Gallery 510 will be coordinating a Virtual Arts in Central Park for this year's event.
“We are saddened that we cannot have our regular, amazing, on-site event," said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council. "COVID-19, and the ever-changing landscape it creates, has made it clear that we were not going to be able to provide our artists and attendees with the caliber of event that they have come to expect.”
Virtual Arts in Central Park will begin Friday, Sept. 18, through the Decatur Area Arts Council’s website www.decaturarts.org. The pieces will remain accessible online through mid-October.
Participating artists will include sample photos of their work along with direct links to their websites, Facebook pages and email addresses. Some of these artists will present virtual demonstrations and studio visits. Purchases will be arranged directly with the artists through emails, phone calls, or buy from their website.
Herald & Review staff
