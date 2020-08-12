Local briefs 8/13

Dates, times and live stream links will be announced at a later date.

The annual choir concerts feature more than 250 voices singing songs from past centuries as well as familiar carols and arrangements.

Arts In Central Park to be online event

DECATUR — Decatur Area Arts Council and Gallery 510 will be coordinating a Virtual Arts in Central Park for this year's event.

“We are saddened that we cannot have our regular, amazing, on-site event," said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council. "COVID-19, and the ever-changing landscape it creates, has made it clear that we were not going to be able to provide our artists and attendees with the caliber of event that they have come to expect.”

Virtual Arts in Central Park will begin Friday, Sept. 18, through the Decatur Area Arts Council’s website www.decaturarts.org. The pieces will remain accessible online through mid-October.

Participating artists will include sample photos of their work along with direct links to their websites, Facebook pages and email addresses. Some of these artists will present virtual demonstrations and studio visits. Purchases will be arranged directly with the artists through emails, phone calls, or buy from their website.

