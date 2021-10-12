Local briefs for 10/13

Free dental care to be provided for veterans

DECATUR – Veterans in Decatur and surrounding communities will have an opportunity to receive free dental services at Long Creek Dental Care.

“We understand that many veterans in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time,” said dentist Jacob Coffey. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with the men and women who have dedicated their lives to our country.”

As part of Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, free cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided at their Decatur office, 3040 S. Mount Zion Road, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Patients will only be accepted by appointment and veterans must bring a valid form of veterans’ identification.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 217-864-4494 or visit longcreekdentalcare.com.

Rock Springs hosting fall festival Saturday

DECATUR — The Fall Harvest Festival is planned from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Rock Springs Conservation Area.

Activities include a children's 3D archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, and wagon rides. New this year will be a free scavenger hunt along the Discovery Trail with a chance to win a $50 gift certificate.

Homestead Prairie Farm will have free tours and vintage games. An area on the property will show archaeology work at the site.

3D archery, canoeing, and pumpkin painting are $3 each. All other activities are free. For all ages. For more information, go to MaconCountyConservation.org.

GFWC Decatur Woman’s Club to meet Thursday

DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Coz's Pizza, 1405 E. Village Parkway in Mount Zion.

Ken Frye, director of Scovill Zoo, will be the featured speaker and will be joined by some "friends" from the zoo.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call Jeanne Miseles at 217-433-8816 or President Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008. Masks must be worn.

Blessing of the Animals date rescheduled

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital’s Blessing of the Animals has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Care Center Healing Garden, 1990 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur.

The previous date was cancelled due to heavy rains. The free event is open to pet owners and properly restrained pets. Pet treats will be available from Millie and Bo's Barkery.

For more information, call 217-464-2510.

Herald & Review staff

