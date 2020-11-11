Local briefs for 11/12

Candlelight tours

set for Homestead

Prairie Farm

DECATUR — The annual Candlelight Tour at Homestead Prairie Farm will ben held Saturday, Nov. 14, with one change.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event at Rock Springs Conservation Area requires a reservation.

Pre-registration online is required for specific tour times by noon Friday, Nov. 13 at MaconCountyConservation.org.

Tours will be held at 15-minute intervals, from 6:30 p.m. through 8:15 p.m. Each tour slot may accommodate up to 5 people. Face coverings will be required. All ages can participate for free.

Guides in 1860s period clothing will lead the evening tour by candlelight and lamplight through the historical home that portrays late-19th century rural Illinois.

Meet live reptiles at Rock Springs Center

DECATUR — Live reptiles will take center stage during a Snake and Turtle Show at Rock Springs Nature Center.

The event, which will focus on what what makes them special and important to nature and why they are misunderstood creatures. will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The cost is $2 per person.

Face coverings and social distancing required. Registration required by noon Friday, Nov. 13, at MaconCountyConservation.org.

