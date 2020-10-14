Local briefs roundup 10/15

Decatur library to open again on Saturdays

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library, located at 130 N. Franklin St., will reopen on Saturdays beginning Oct. 24.

Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday appointments will be needed to visit the Local History Room. Information on the Vote by Mail Ballot Collection and a part-time position with the Friends of the Library, as well as other updates are available on the library's website, by calling (217) 421-9766 or email localhistory@decaturlibrary.org.

Dove Inc. sets candle-lighting ceremony

SULLIVAN — Dove Inc. is scheduled to hold the 20th annual candle-lighting ceremony "Be a Light" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Wyman Park in Sullivan.

The service will honor domestic violence victims and celebrate survivors and those working to stop abuse.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The ceremony will feature speaker Becky Freese, Moultrie County domestic violence coordinator, and the lighting of the candles. Dove Moultrie County Program's 20th anniversary and Dove, Inc.'s 50th anniversary will be highlighted during the ceremony.