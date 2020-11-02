Local briefs roundup

Officials report 44 new COVID cases in Macon County
DECATUR — Health officials on Monday reported 44 more Macon County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
That brings to 3,772 the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 2,476 residents have been released from isolation, 1,204 remain in isolation, 31 are hospitalized and 61 have died.
Over the weekend, health officials announced 150 new cases and two coronavirus related deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 6,222 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 20 additional deaths.
Coroner: Cerro Gordo woman died of smoke inhalation
A 66-year-old Cerro Gordo woman died Sunday from smoke inhalation related to a house fire, Macon County Corner Michael Day said.
In a news release, Day said an autopsy conducted Monday in McLean County said there was no evidence of "antemortem strangulation, trauma, tumor or infection."
Day said "the identity of the victim in this tragic situation will be temporarily withheld pending further forensic/investigative examination."
The woman was found at the scene of a fire which destroyed the residence at 1101 North East County Line Road and required multiple departments to control.
The fire is being investigated by the office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.
Central Illinois fire departments through the years
Motorist wounded in Decatur shooting on Sunday
DECATUR — Police said a motorist was hit by gunfire Sunday afternoon in Decatur.
Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said while officers were going to a shots fired call at Hickory and Lowber streets, the man, 27, arrived at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck.
Copeland said the person had been driving along Lowber Street when a suspect standing on the front porch of a residence in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street started firing shots at the victim's vehicle. Several shell casings were found on the front porch, along with additional casings, cocaine and ammunition inside the house, police say.
This is the same residence that a suspect ran inside during a police chase following a traffic stop in June, which caused a large crowd to gather outside and additional law enforcement to arrive, police say.
Copeland said that on Aug. 23, a suspect standing in front of the residence had fired gunshots that struck a passing vehicle.
Authorities identify victim of fatal shooting in Decatur
DECATUR — The victim of a fatal shooting Sunday in Decatur was identified by the coroner's office as Trevoris J. Wells.
Wells, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 2300 block of North Rosedale.
According to a Decatur Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to the area around 4 p.m. Sunday after a report of shots fired. Police found the victim shot in a yard when they arrived.
No additional information about the investigation was available Monday.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said an autopsy was scheduled for late Monday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue and preliminary autopsy information is expected to be released Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call police at 217-424-2734. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
