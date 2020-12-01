Local briefs

Crews respond to early Tuesday house fire

DECATUR — Officials say firefighters responded to an early Tuesday morning house fire at 1146 S. 20th St.

The Decatur Fire Department, in a statement, said firefighters arrived at the property around 4:29 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the house. Department officials reported no injuries. Fire crews cleared the scene around 8:19 a.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office as of Tuesday morning.

Decatur group offering free meals for children

DECATUR — The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur is offering free meals for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for children.

Any child up to age 18 can come to the front door of the club at 859 N. Jasper St. to pick up a meal to go until the club reopens on Jan. 15.

Herald & Review staff

