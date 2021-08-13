Local DEC briefs for 8/14/21

Blood drive planned in Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance will be holding a blood drive from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Fellowship Hall, 1125 Florian Ave., Mount Zion.

Donors get a pullover or $10 gift card and are entered to win a $500 gift card.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

Call (217) 864-4315 or visit bloodcenter.org.

Hunter safety class offered at Rock Springs

DECATUR — A free hunter safety class at Rock Springs Nature Center will educate participants on hunter ethics, rules and equipment.

The class will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the nature center, 3939 Nearing Lane. Students must attend both days and pass a written test in order to receive certification.

The course satisfies the state's requirement for hunters to complete a safety course. Participants must pre-register at MaconCountyConservation.org.

Herald & Review staff

