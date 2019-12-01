Local news briefs for 12/2/19

Police: Argument with

girlfriend ends with

Decatur man's arrest

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who got into an argument with his girlfriend over using her car to see another woman was arrested Friday when he turned his anger onto patrol officers.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said officers had arrived in North Portage Place around 8:44 a.m. to find the 26-year-old man yelling at his 28-year-old girlfriend. Copeland said he ignored requests to calm down and then began advancing on police with clenched fists and was shot with a stun gun and arrested.

“He was booked on charges of aggravated assault and resisting and obstructing police,” said Copeland. “Assault is placing someone in fear or receiving an imminent battery.”

Copeland said the woman told officers she had found her vehicle at the home of the other woman the previous night and she said it wasn’t the first time she had found it there.

Decatur ATM thief

steals more than

$500, police say

DECATUR — A thief made off with more than $500 in cash early Friday after barging in front of a victim using a Decatur ATM, police say.