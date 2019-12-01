Local news briefs for 12/2/19

Police: Argument with
girlfriend ends with
Decatur man's arrest
DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who got into an argument with his girlfriend over using her car to see another woman was arrested Friday when he turned his anger onto patrol officers.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said officers had arrived in North Portage Place around 8:44 a.m. to find the 26-year-old man yelling at his 28-year-old girlfriend. Copeland said he ignored requests to calm down and then began advancing on police with clenched fists and was shot with a stun gun and arrested.
“He was booked on charges of aggravated assault and resisting and obstructing police,” said Copeland. “Assault is placing someone in fear or receiving an imminent battery.”
Copeland said the woman told officers she had found her vehicle at the home of the other woman the previous night and she said it wasn’t the first time she had found it there.
Decatur ATM thief
steals more than
$500, police say
DECATUR — A thief made off with more than $500 in cash early Friday after barging in front of a victim using a Decatur ATM, police say.
The theft happened as an 80-year-old Decatur man was operating the Land of Lincoln Credit Union machine in the 1400 block of North Water Street just after 7 a.m.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the victim was about to remove the cash when the thief made his move.
“He butts in front of him, begins pushing numbers on the display pad and then takes the money from the cash dispenser,” added Copeland. “The victim told the man it was his money and the suspect began arguing that it was not, and then takes off walking southbound with the cash.”
Copeland said a police investigation was continuing and detectives are reviewing surveillance footage.
Herald & Review staff