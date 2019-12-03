Local news briefs 12/4

Program to teach
about mammals
native to Illinois
MACON COUNTY— Learn about the lives of mammals native to Illinois through an educational program coming to Rock Springs Nature Center.
The program will let participants learn by examining pelts, tracks and skulls. The program, Mammals of Illinois, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane.
All ages can participate for free and must pre-register by noon Dec. 13 at MaconCountyConservation.org.
DeWitt County
Dove, Inc. to host
cantata
CLINTON — DeWitt County Dove, Inc.'s Christmas Cantata Preview will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the United Methodist Church, 302 E. Main St., Clinton.
Music will be provided by DeWitt County area congregation choirs.
Donations will be accepted through a free-will offering with proceeds going to the DeWitt County Domestic Violence Program.
For more information, call (217) 935-6619.
Greek bake sale scheduled for Saturday
DECATUR — Decatur's Greek Orthodox Church will have a "Bells and Baklava" bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the church basement at 570 N. Union St., Decatur.
Both sweet and savory Greek items will be available. Full pans of baklava and spinach pie will be available for pre-orders. Call-ahead and pre-orders can be requested by calling (217) 620-9762.
Proceeds from the sale will go towards the church's Philoptochos chapter, a Christian women's charity aimed at helping the poor.
