Local news briefs 12/4

MACON COUNTY— Learn about the lives of mammals native to Illinois through an educational program coming to Rock Springs Nature Center.

The program will let participants learn by examining pelts, tracks and skulls. The program, Mammals of Illinois, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane.

All ages can participate for free and must pre-register by noon Dec. 13 at MaconCountyConservation.org.

CLINTON — DeWitt County Dove, Inc.'s Christmas Cantata Preview will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the United Methodist Church, 302 E. Main St., Clinton.

Music will be provided by DeWitt County area congregation choirs.

Donations will be accepted through a free-will offering with proceeds going to the DeWitt County Domestic Violence Program.

For more information, call (217) 935-6619.

