Local news briefs

Decatur Public Library reopening to the public
DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library will open for in-person services on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.
The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Virtual programs and meetings will continue to be offered. Curbside pickup will still be available. There will be no seating in the public areas. The History Room will remain closed. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Decatur Family YMCA hosting blood drive on Tuesday
DECATUR — The Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., is hosting a community blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donors will receive a voucher for a $5 gift card or a free St. Patrick’s Day themed T-shirt. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
Contact the Blood Center at (217) 367-2202 or visit www.bloodcenter.org code number 60739. Appointments required.
Tree and bridge inspection work will disrupt traffic
DECATUR — Bridge inspection work will cause some lane closures Tuesday, Jan. 19, along Garfield Avenue, the city’s Public Works department has announced.
Beginning at 7:30 a.m., weather permitting, inspection work will commence on the Garfield Avenue Bridge at East Garfield Avenue and North 22nd Street.
The work is due to be completed by 3 p.m. that day and will cause the closure of the two outside lanes of 22nd Street at the bridge. The closure will shift to the middle lanes being shut down once work on the outside lanes is finished.
As with all work zones, drivers are urged to slow down, use caution, follow the signs and preferably take an alternate route.
Conservation district offers free programs through January
DECATUR — Virtual programs by the Macon County Conservation District are scheduled to run throughout the month of January.
The six programs are free of charge for all ages and will cover wildlife and astronomy via livestream on the conservation district's Facebook page. No registration is required.
Another free January event, a Restoring Homestead Prairie presentation, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. The presentation will show how staff and volunteers preserved the homestead and turned it into a Museum.