Local news briefs

DECATUR — Bridge inspection work will cause some lane closures Tuesday, Jan. 19, along Garfield Avenue, the city’s Public Works department has announced.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., weather permitting, inspection work will commence on the Garfield Avenue Bridge at East Garfield Avenue and North 22nd Street.

The work is due to be completed by 3 p.m. that day and will cause the closure of the two outside lanes of 22nd Street at the bridge. The closure will shift to the middle lanes being shut down once work on the outside lanes is finished.

As with all work zones, drivers are urged to slow down, use caution, follow the signs and preferably take an alternate route.

Conservation district offers free programs through January

DECATUR — Virtual programs by the Macon County Conservation District are scheduled to run throughout the month of January.

The six programs are free of charge for all ages and will cover wildlife and astronomy via livestream on the conservation district's Facebook page. No registration is required.