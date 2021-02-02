 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water line repair to slow traffic along North Monroe Street in Decatur (copy)
0 comments

Water line repair to slow traffic along North Monroe Street in Decatur (copy)

Water line repair to slow traffic along N. Monroe

DECATUR — Traffic will be slowed in the 2400 block of North Monroe Street  through Tuesday, Feb. 9, to allow for ongoing water service repair.

The outside, southbound lane will be closed. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, use extreme caution and should expect delays throughout the work zone.

 

Herald & Review staff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News