Water line repair to slow traffic along North Monroe Street in Decatur (copy)

Water line repair to slow traffic along N. Monroe
DECATUR — Traffic will be slowed in the 2400 block of North Monroe Street through Tuesday, Feb. 9, to allow for ongoing water service repair.
The outside, southbound lane will be closed. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, use extreme caution and should expect delays throughout the work zone.
Herald & Review staff
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Garrett Karsten
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today