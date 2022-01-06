 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lottery

BLM Wednesday lottery 1/6/22

  • 0

Wednesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-4-4, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 0-4-9-6, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 23-24-25-26-38

Power Ball Jackpot

  • $610 million

Lotto Jackpot

  • $5.6 million

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-1-8, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Evening

  • 1-9-7-3, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

People are also reading…

  • 7-16-31-38-45

Mega Millions 

  • 4-6-16-21-22
  • Mega Ball: 1
  • Megaplier: 3
  • Jackpot: $278 million

Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News