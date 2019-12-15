DEC Sun lottery for 12/16
0 comments

DEC Sun lottery for 12/16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday

Pick Three-Midday

• 8-9-9, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

• 2-7-1-8, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

• 18-19-21-27-32

Saturday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-8-6, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-4-7-7 Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 7-16-27-30-39

Lotto

  • 1-2-17-21-44-49
  • Extra shot: 3
  • Jackpot: $15.5 million

Mega Millions

  • Jackpot: $372 million

Powerball

  • Jackpot: $160 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Tuesday's paper.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News