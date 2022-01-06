DEC Wednesday lottery 1/6/22

Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-4-4, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 0-4-9-6, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 23-24-25-26-38
Power Ball Jackpot
- $610 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $5.6 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-1-8, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
- 1-9-7-3, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 7-16-31-38-45
Mega Millions
- 4-6-16-21-22
- Mega Ball: 1
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $278 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.