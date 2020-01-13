Decatur Sun lottery for 1/13/20
Lottery

Decatur Sun lottery for 1/13/20

Sunday

Pick Three-Midday

• 8-8-2, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Midday

• 9-9-5-1, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

• 2-7-9-15-40

Saturday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-6-9, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-9-8-6, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 1-7-14-25-27

Lotto

  • 2-16-18-23-31-51
  • Extra shot: 1
  • Jackpot: $3.25 million

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $91 million

Powerball

  • 1-11-21-25-54
  • Powerball: 7
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $258 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Tuesday's paper.

