Decatur Sun lottery for 1/13/20

Sunday
Pick Three-Midday
• 8-8-2, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
• 9-9-5-1, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
• 2-7-9-15-40
Saturday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-6-9, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-9-8-6, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 1-7-14-25-27
Lotto
- 2-16-18-23-31-51
- Extra shot: 1
- Jackpot: $3.25 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $91 million
Powerball
- 1-11-21-25-54
- Powerball: 7
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $258 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Tuesday's paper.