DEC lottery for 10/27

Monday
Pick Three-Midday
• xxx, Fireball: x
Pick Four-Midday
• xxxx, Fireball: x
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
• xxxxx
Lotto jackpot
• $8.6 million
Mega Millions jackpot
• $109 million
Power Ball jackpot
• $116 million
Sunday
Pick Three-Evening
• xxx, Fireball: x
Pick Four-Evening
• xxxx, Fireball: x
Lucky Day Lotto Evening
• xxxxx
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday's paper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!