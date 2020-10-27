 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEC lottery for 10/27
0 comments
lottery

DEC lottery for 10/27

  • 0

Monday

Pick Three-Midday

• xxx, Fireball: x

Pick Four-Midday

• xxxx, Fireball: x

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

• xxxxx

Lotto jackpot

• $8.6 million

Mega Millions jackpot

• $109 million

Power Ball jackpot

• $116 million

Sunday

Pick Three-Evening

• xxx, Fireball: x

Pick Four-Evening

• xxxx, Fireball: x

Lucky Day Lotto Evening

• xxxxx

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday's paper.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News