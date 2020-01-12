Local news briefs 1/13

Police investigating
shots-fired call find
shell casings
DECATUR — Patrol officers responding to reports of shots fired Friday afternoon in Decatur said they found two shell casings in the 100 block of West Garfield Avenue.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said residents reported hearing gunfire around 4:30 p.m. Officers searching the area discovered the .380 caliber casings, which Copeland said came from a handgun. He said residents reported hearing three shots and then saw somebody running away.
Copeland said there were no reports of anyone being hurt and no signs of bullet damage to surrounding property.
Gunshot victim, 16,
won’t cooperate with
probe, say police
DECATUR — Police say a 16-year-old Decatur male who was shot in the neck Saturday night doesn’t want to help authorities find the person who wounded him.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street. “No, the victim is not being cooperative with us at all,” Copeland added.
The detective said he understood the neck wound was not life-threatening.
Brownstown man
dies in Fayette Co.
rollover accident
BROWNSTOWN — Police say a rollover accident Saturday evening in rural Fayette County claimed the life of a Brownstown driver.
A news release from the State Police said Craig Frailey, 28, was pronounced dead at Fayette County Hospital following the crash, which happened at 5:42 p.m. as Frailey’s truck was eastbound on U.S. 40 near Fayette County Road 1050 East.
Two passengers in the truck, Brittany Hall, 23, of Ramsey and Ryan Ward, 32, of Brownstown, were both listed as injured and taken for treatment to Fayette County hospital.
Police said the crash happened when Frailey left the road to the right, his truck plunging into a grassy ditch and sliding sideways before rolling several times.