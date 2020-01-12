Local news briefs 1/13

Police investigating

shots-fired call find

shell casings

DECATUR — Patrol officers responding to reports of shots fired Friday afternoon in Decatur said they found two shell casings in the 100 block of West Garfield Avenue.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said residents reported hearing gunfire around 4:30 p.m. Officers searching the area discovered the .380 caliber casings, which Copeland said came from a handgun. He said residents reported hearing three shots and then saw somebody running away.

Copeland said there were no reports of anyone being hurt and no signs of bullet damage to surrounding property.

Gunshot victim, 16,

won’t cooperate with

probe, say police

DECATUR — Police say a 16-year-old Decatur male who was shot in the neck Saturday night doesn’t want to help authorities find the person who wounded him.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street. “No, the victim is not being cooperative with us at all,” Copeland added.

The detective said he understood the neck wound was not life-threatening.