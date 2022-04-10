Horoscope for April 10

Refuse to let emotional matters interfere with what you are trying to achieve this year. Separate your professional and personal duties to ensure that both get your undivided attention when necessary. How you conduct your life and business will determine the amount of support you receive. Leave nothing to chance.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sit back, listen and discover what others are doing. The information you learn will help you understand what you can do to help without stepping on your own toes, or anyone else's.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotional tension will mount if you are assertive. Don't rush into something without doing your homework. Use your charm, keep the peace and gather information to help you understand what you are up against.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep doing what you do best, and enjoy what life has to offer. Walk away from situations that cause uncertainty or put you in a precarious position. Avoid taking a risk.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put a budget in place. Emotional spending will leave you short of cash and feeling stressed. Make changes geared toward better health and fitness. Compliments will boost your morale.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Think before saying something that will get you in trouble. Be mindful but practical regarding what's going on around you. Don't let the decisions others make become your burden.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll crave change. Getting together with a friend or relative or doing something with a loved one will lead to an uplifting encounter that inspires and motivates you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Avoid a change that will raise your overhead. Getting into a stressful situation will cramp your style. Put together a budget that helps you save for something that will make life easier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Avoid arguments by immersing yourself in something that brings you joy. Don't give in to bullying or emotional manipulation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get your finances in order. Avoid joint ventures or shared expenses with someone lavish. Discipline is required if you plan to play it safe and reach your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Mixed emotions will surface when dealing with a friend, relative or loved one. Ask questions and find out where you stand. Don't take on responsibilities that don't belong to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stand behind your word and follow through with your promises. Rely on intelligence and experience, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you get what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotions will surface while participating in events or functions that deal with sensitive issues. Stand behind your word, but don't let anyone railroad you into something questionable.

