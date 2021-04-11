Horoscope for April 11

Consider what you want, and proceed full steam ahead. Connect with people who can help you bring about positive changes. Be brave, speak up and take action. Find your passion and do your best to make a difference. Share your feelings with a loved one to enhance the relationship.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If change is what you want, it's up to you to make it happen. Update your resume to reflect what's necessary to head in a new direction. Be true to yourself, and you'll find the confidence you need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of formalities before you make a move. Preparation will be necessary. Use common sense when it comes to investments, donations or any contribution you are considering.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Call on people you know you can count on, and you'll start a wave of positive changes that will improve friendships, living conditions and the environment. Adopt a minimalist lifestyle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be secretive regarding your plans. Problems will mount if you get involved in a joint venture or trust someone to make decisions for you. Leave nothing to chance. Handle financial, medical and contractual matters personally.