Horoscope for April 25

Rethink your strategy regarding work, status and reputation, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you maneuver your way into a favorable position. It's up to you to go after your dreams. The more you do to entice others to see things your way, the easier it will be to find happiness and success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A last-minute adjustment will put your mind at ease. Strive for perfection, and it will lead to new beginnings. You'll gain insight into a situation if you study what's transpired.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Focus on what's possible. It's up to you to make the most of whatever situation you encounter. Dedicate more time to self-improvement and broadening your vision, knowledge and skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Control your spending and emotions. You'll find it difficult to resist the temptations of comfort and tranquility. Weigh the pros and cons before you get involved in something you cannot afford.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing; concentrate on mastering your skills and improving your important relationships. A financial opportunity looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your charm will be impossible to resist. Time spent with a loved one will bring you closer together. Make plans to enjoy life's little pleasures. It's time to take it easy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Maintain a steady pace forward. Fix up your space or engage in something new and exciting that will impact your lifestyle. Sell items you no longer use to bring in some extra cash.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take your time. Refuse to let anyone rush you or pressure you. Be true to yourself and let your intuition lead the way. Detailed research will put your mind at ease.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You can reach your full potential if you concentrate on what you need to accomplish. An unexpected opportunity will spark your interest. Don't be afraid to branch out.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stay in touch with the people you miss and love. Show interest in what others do. Make changes at home that help boost your health, fitness and peace of mind. Personal improvements are favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll feel stifled by restrictions, dependents and outside influences. Look past any negativity you face, and you will gain insight into what's possible. Invest in something you enjoy doing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Tidy up loose ends before you start something new. A chance to use your skills in a new and exciting way will encourage you to create your own business or start a new endeavor. Romance is featured.