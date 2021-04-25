Horoscope for April 25

Rethink your strategy regarding work, status and reputation, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you maneuver your way into a favorable position. It's up to you to go after your dreams. The more you do to entice others to see things your way, the easier it will be to find happiness and success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A last-minute adjustment will put your mind at ease. Strive for perfection, and it will lead to new beginnings. You'll gain insight into a situation if you study what's transpired.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Focus on what's possible. It's up to you to make the most of whatever situation you encounter. Dedicate more time to self-improvement and broadening your vision, knowledge and skills.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Control your spending and emotions. You'll find it difficult to resist the temptations of comfort and tranquility. Weigh the pros and cons before you get involved in something you cannot afford.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing; concentrate on mastering your skills and improving your important relationships. A financial opportunity looks promising.