Horoscope for Aug. 1

When in doubt, take a step back and evaluate who you are dealing with and what you are up against. Embrace change with caution, but don't be afraid to make a move. Build a strong strategy that allows wiggle room. Search for inside information that will encourage decisions based on facts. Make physical changes geared toward better health.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Pause while you gather as much information as possible. Avoid compromising situations with people who are trying to take advantage of you. Stand up for your rights, but don't start an argument.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Learn new skills, take courses, expand your mind and search for innovative ways to make your life better. Pay attention to detail, and update your image to demonstrate what you can accomplish.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Set aside time to socialize and catch up with interesting people. A conversation will get you thinking about something you'd like to pursue. Align yourself with someone like-minded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll find it difficult to make up your mind. Emotions will interfere with your ability to take advantage of an offer. Approach someone you respect and trust, and you'll get what you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Think for yourself. Don't feel obligated to head in a direction because someone else does. Do your own thing. Protect your reputation and valuables. Refuse to let anyone manipulate you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll be sitting in a good position, so don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Turn your interests to home, family and personal improvements that will stabilize your life and secure your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Wait your turn. If you take on something or someone you aren't familiar with, you will be at a loss. Ask questions. Facts and truth matter; stick to what you know to be true.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take the plunge and jump into something that entices you. Let your uniqueness shine through and your fondness for someone be known. Take a ride down memory lane.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take an aggressive approach in order to get things done. Discipline and determination will help you reach your goal and discourage others from getting in your way. Keep an open mind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Search for a way to please everyone. Focus on self-improvement, and refrain from criticizing others. Take responsibility and own up to your mistakes. Choose peace and love over chaos.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Protect your health and well-being. Listen to what's said, but don't contribute your take on a no-win situation. Getting along with others will buy you time and freedom to make decisions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- It's OK to change your mind if something doesn't feel right. Don't take a risk that can cost you financially or emotionally. Protect your rights, assets and freedom.

