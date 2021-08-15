Horoscope for Aug. 15

Rely on your instincts, not on what others want you to do. An emotional adjustment will make you question what you are doing and the changes you should pursue. Be diligent and research every possibility before you engage in something that can disrupt your personal or professional life. Have a backup plan in place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Control your emotions when dealing with matters that can affect your reputation or domestic life. Stick to the truth, and make only the necessary changes. Take a cautious approach to money matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a moment to consider doing things differently. A unique approach to an old idea will give it life and help you see things from a new perspective. Discuss your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get your finances in order. Look at investments, and consider how you can bring in more cash. An opportunity will come your way through someone you find forward-thinking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make physical changes that boost your confidence and give you needed momentum. Success is in your hands if you are willing to step up and do your best. Don't be afraid of a challenge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look for the positive in any situation you face. Question people who are pushy or manipulative, and make your objective clear. Take charge, and it will deter others from interfering in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Push for what you want. Be the driving force behind the changes that will make your life meaningful and fulfilling. Take a second look at an intriguing investment. Romance is favored.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think big, but don't go over budget or sign up for more than you can handle. Look for options that include the people you love and that bring you closer to domestic goals.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your thoughts and make decisions that will encourage a change of pace and direction. Choose options that align with your long-term plans. Romance will improve your life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotional matters will lead to rash behavior. You can't buy happiness or friendship. Focus on making a difference by using your knowledge and experience to improve your position.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't give up when faced with unwanted change. Look for alternative ways to follow through with your plans, even if it means moving forward alone. Think outside the box.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen carefully. Someone will mislead you if given a chance. Sign up for something that interests you. Pursuing knowledge will keep life exciting and lead to new beginnings and prospects.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Touch base with someone who shares your beliefs or values. A conversation that allows you to express your fears and feelings will help you connect with someone who intrigues you.

