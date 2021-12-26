Horoscope for Dec. 26

Reevaluate your health and financial status. Consider what you can do to ensure you maintain a comfortable lifestyle. A positive change at home will give you the edge you need to promote better relationships with the people who matter to you. Expand your interests, hone your skills and head in a direction that puts a smile on your face.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share your intentions with loved ones, and you'll come up with a plan that encourages a positive lifestyle change. An opportunity to use your skills looks promising. Express your emotions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put together a list of what you want to do that will make you feel good about yourself. Taking care of your health and engaging in activities that build strength and character will pay off.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Turn your dreams into a reality. Tear down walls that stand between you and what you want. Discuss your concerns and make plans with someone who shares your sentiments. Romance is featured.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Go over expenses and figure out how to increase your income or lower your overhead. Take nothing for granted, and don't take risks. You'll require impeccable navigation skills.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll be anxious to make a change, but before you embark on something that excites you, put a solid plan together. It's better to be safe than sorry and to use your time effectively to ensure success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Aspire to initiate positive action when dealing with friends and family. Maintain balance and integrity, and be willing to do your part. Pay attention, and you will learn a valuable lesson.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep the peace. Be willing to compromise and offer incentives. Approach your goals with originality, and you'll come up with a unique plan. Tackle things with a will and a good heart.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be careful not to dismantle a good relationship. Keep your emotions hidden until you know where you stand. Take part in an energetic activity that will pump you up and make you feel good about yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Plan to have some good old-fashioned fun. Engaging in outdoor activities or sitting around reminiscing will bring out the best in you and lead to plans and promises. Share your thoughts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't take what others say or do personally. Get out and do something exciting. Gravitate toward people who are fun to be with and who bring out the best in you. Making plans will prove fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You are sitting in a good position. Don't let someone's negativity stand between you and what's best. Size up situations and embrace what excites you the most. Make plans to do something extraordinary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll receive false information from someone you think you can trust. Make calls, verify information and consider your next move. Don't let anger take charge when a calm, steady approach is required.

