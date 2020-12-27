Horoscope for Dec. 27

Embrace change. Lead the way with honesty and integrity. Choose to calm things down and to distance yourself from chaos and unruly individuals. Concentrate on what's important to you and how best to use your attributes to bring about positive and meaningful change.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A problem will surface if you get into a debate. Choose your words wisely, and do your best not to fuel the fire. Stick close to home, and make improvements that will please those you live with.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — The adjustments you make at home will help you deal with an unstable situation. An optimistic attitude and the use of your imagination will capture the interest of someone who has something to offer.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take precautions. Refuse to let an emotional incident put you in a vulnerable position. Be smart. Make adjustments that protect you from loss, illness or injury.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — An opportunity will help you switch lanes professionally. Don't hesitate. The more aggressive you are, the easier it will be to get what you want. Focus on positive but forceful action.