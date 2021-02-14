Horoscope for Feb. 14

Aggressively using your skills to advance will pay off. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Your conviction and discipline will be difficult to match this year. The power of positive thought will help you persuade others to see things your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You'll make it difficult for anyone to outmaneuver you. Don't waste time arguing when hard work and good results will win the fight. Celebrate your victory with a loved one.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Push for what you want. A confident, informative approach will make what you want clear to anyone who tries to challenge you. Use your imagination and persistence, and you'll thrive.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Don't rely on hearsay, or you will end up making a costly mistake. Once you verify information, you'll recognize what's available and how you can make the most of an opportunity. Romance is favored.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Evaluate your position and relationships with others. Getting along with the people you live with can be difficult if stubbornness prevails. Put the past behind you, and do your best to make amends.