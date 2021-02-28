Horoscope for Feb. 28

Put greater emphasis on partnerships, personal matters and the changes you want to make. Consider how you earn your living and what you can do to improve your lifestyle. Make decisions based on your feelings and on what satisfies you. Live life your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Spend more time preparing for the future and less time distracted by challenges and harmful interference. Focus on what you want and head in that direction, regardless of the obstacles you encounter.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get together with people who have as much to contribute as you do, and you'll come up with ideas that will help you advance. Consider the pros and cons of a favor offered to you before you accept it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don't waste your time fighting a losing battle when you have so much to gain if you put your time and effort into something positive. Work alongside people who share your beliefs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Let your intelligence lead the way. If you follow your heart, you are likely to be disappointed by the outcome. Keep your secrets to yourself, and keep your money, possessions and passwords in a safe place.