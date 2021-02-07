Horoscope for Feb. 7

Bring your "A" game to the table; you will achieve what you set out to do. Refuse to let anyone push you or tempt you with something you know isn't right for you. Put emotional situations to rest with honesty, integrity and hope for a brighter future. Romance is encouraged.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid the irrational and impractical. Be smart, direct and determined about what you want to accomplish. Set the stage for success and do what's best for you.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Words and truth matter. Listen carefully and offer only information you have verified. Be kind and mindful of how others feel. Put your best foot forward. Choose your words carefully.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Take a walk down memory lane with a loved one, and you'll discover something you didn't know. Sharing your feelings will lead to personal growth and a better future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — You'll get an unexpected earful from someone; listen well. Making a hasty decision isn't the answer. Bide your time and do some soul-searching. You'll get there eventually.