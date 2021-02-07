Horoscope for Feb. 7

Bring your "A" game to the table; you will achieve what you set out to do. Refuse to let anyone push you or tempt you with something you know isn't right for you. Put emotional situations to rest with honesty, integrity and hope for a brighter future. Romance is encouraged.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid the irrational and impractical. Be smart, direct and determined about what you want to accomplish. Set the stage for success and do what's best for you.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Words and truth matter. Listen carefully and offer only information you have verified. Be kind and mindful of how others feel. Put your best foot forward. Choose your words carefully.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Take a walk down memory lane with a loved one, and you'll discover something you didn't know. Sharing your feelings will lead to personal growth and a better future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — You'll get an unexpected earful from someone; listen well. Making a hasty decision isn't the answer. Bide your time and do some soul-searching. You'll get there eventually.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — An impromptu promise will lead to trouble when you change your mind. Try not to be fickle, as it will cause problems. Romance will be front and center if you are honest.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Embrace what makes you feel comfortable. Don't set yourself up for a fall when it isn't necessary. If you give others a chance, you'll discover no one is perfect. Avoid a showdown.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you put in time and effort, the results will give you a new lease on life. Strive for better relationships, a stellar work ethic and a relentless drive toward a better future.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A domestic change will encourage you to start a new hobby. Be creative, and you'll develop a unique idea that can help you bring in extra cash. Don't let anyone downplay your plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don't jeopardize your financial status. Shared expenses will be problematic or limiting. Err on the side of caution when it comes to investments. Educate yourself before you spend money.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Someone close to you will offer false information. When something doesn't feel right, dig deep and gather facts. A change of plans or heart will occur regarding a friend, relative or colleague.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Your experience will help you decide what's real and what isn't. An emotional incident will clear up a situation that's holding you back. Finding out the truth will help you set things straight.