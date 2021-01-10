Horoscope for Jan. 10

Take good care of your financial well-being. Refuse to let anyone handle your affairs for you. Past acquaintances will surface and try to lead you astray. Make a healthy lifestyle your goal. Personal change will encourage you to be and do your best. Romance is in the stars.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don't share your intentions anyone. Change is heading your way, and preparing for success will give you the edge you need to reach your destination.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think before you act. Don't jeopardize your position, status or reputation. Think for yourself to avoid sticky situations. Focus on health and fitness, not on anger.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mixed emotions can lead to poor judgment and regret. Listen to what others have to say, but don't be gullible. Consider what's in your best interest before you commit to something.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — You can create an opportunity within the framework of something you are already doing. Expand your mind and use the experience you gain to advance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Be careful what you say and do. Consider the consequences of making a snap decision. You are better off doing your own thing and avoiding joint ventures.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Expand your mind. Search for opportunities that will allow you to use your skills, knowledge and experience. Look at the fine print, go over details, make adjustments and proceed with confidence.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Make personal progress, health and fitness priorities. Refuse to let emotional situations ruin your day. Look for opportunities that will encourage positive adjustments to your living space.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Avoid interacting with people who don't share your beliefs or opinions. You're better off avoiding a futile argument. Concentrate on saving money. Invest time and energy in something that offers excellent financial stability.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep an open mind, but don't trust someone to tell you the whole truth. Put more thought into making lifestyle adjustments that encourage fitness and good health. Romance is on the rise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make changes at home conducive to the lifestyle you want to live. Move things around, clear a space for a project you wish to pursue or make plans to spend time with someone who brings out the best in you.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Choose your words wisely. An unexpected change will leave you in a precarious position. Look for the positive in all things. Charm and diplomacy will help you get your way.