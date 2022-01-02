Horoscope for Jan. 2

Look around you and initiate change. It's up to you to surround yourself with helpful people and fun, inspiring activities. Less anger and frustration and more time spent working toward reaching your goals will lead to comfort and joy. Work hard and have fun!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Step outside your comfort zone if doing so can contribute to your happiness. Looking into a new endeavor and following a dream look promising. Hard work will pay off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Focus on your responsibilities and move on to something you enjoy doing. A creative outlet will spark your imagination. Don't let changes made by others disrupt your plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be reasonable, but don't accommodate others at your expense. What you bring to the table is valuable, and if someone wants something for free, take a pass. Follow your heart and do your own thing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stay on track. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something questionable. Dig deep and find out exactly what's expected of you before you accept an offer. Take better care of your health.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have difficulty making up your mind. When in doubt, take a pass. Spend more time researching and studying the facts. The information you gather will encourage you to make a lifestyle change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have some exciting ideas, but don't move too quickly. Do the legwork required to ensure success. Someone will mislead you if you are gullible. Leave nothing to chance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make plans with someone you love or enjoy working alongside. Certain options will encourage you to use your skills in a unique and timely fashion. Where there's a will, there's a way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do something refreshing, and it will help alleviate frustration. Don't let the changes going on around you stand in your way. Stability will come from doing what's right and best for you. Stop worrying!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You've got the right idea, but uncertainty will be your downfall if you let it. Sign up for something that will broaden your horizons and bring you in touch with like-minded people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stop hesitating and start doing. It's up to you to make a difference. If you expect someone to make decisions or do your work for you, nothing will change. It's time to explore the possibilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stop worrying about what others say or do. Focus on improving your lifestyle, surroundings and emotional wellness. Positive change will help alleviate situations that bring you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your energy to good use. Spend more time on self-improvement and less on trying to change others. Discipline, hard work and common sense will help you make better decisions. Don't get angry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0