Horoscope for Jan. 23

Speak up, share your thoughts and get things done. A chance to get ahead awaits if you are realistic and organized. Rethink your purpose and restructure how you go about reaching your goal. Put a system in place that minimizes clutter. A happy and content frame of mind gives peace and comfort new meaning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of your health and emotional well-being. Leave nothing to chance, and choose intelligence over chaos. Listen to others and formulate a plan that is cost-effective and helpful.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be secretive regarding your plans until you have everything in place. The less time you give others to respond or think, the easier it will be to get things done your way and on time.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- The tide is turning, and opportunity is heading your way. Don't settle for less when you are capable of more. Fine-tune your skills and qualifications, and pursue your goal. Speak from the heart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Revisit your long-term plan, then consider if it's still the path you want to take. Change begins with you. Consider what makes you happy and incorporate it into your daily routine.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do something that has meaning and gives you purpose. Recognize your talents and use them to make the world around you a better place. Strive to make a difference and to find inner peace.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change to your routine will give you a new lease on life. Don't let an emotional situation get you down when a positive change is what's necessary. Now's the time to get moving!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Avoid crowds and situations that can put you in harm's way. Share only with people who you know and trust to look out for you. Don't make exceptions because you feel sorry for someone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't stumble and fall because someone throws you a curveball; adapt and make the most out of whatever comes your way. Look for the positive in every situation, and you will create opportunities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do something constructive. Set up a space that allows you to do something innovative or educational. Structuring your time with a goal in mind will help you flourish. Don't take a risk with your health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pool your resources, draw on those who have something to offer and put together a plan that will help you get ahead. Use your creativity to make positive changes at home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider how you earn your living and what you spend your money on, and make changes that will lower your overhead. Don't feel obligated to pay for someone's mistakes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your emotions out of the mix when dealing with friends and relatives. Make suggestions based on truth and practicality. Live by the rules, regardless of what others do or say.

