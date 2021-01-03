Horoscope for Jan. 3

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Your actions will send a message that will either bring you closer to someone or drive you apart. Assess the way you feel before you make promises you may not be able to keep.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Get your feelings out in the open, and you will find innovative ways to improve your relationships. A thoughtful gesture will help you overcome a divisive problem. Check motives before making a move.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Verify information before sharing. Take better care of your health, wealth and emotional well-being. Personal and physical improvements are encouraged. Romance is on the rise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Use your knowledge, experience and intuition to guide you. A change at home or to a meaningful relationship will cause an emotional uproar if handled poorly. Make honesty a priority.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Ask questions, discuss possibilities and look for compromises that will keep the peace. Offer hope as well as hands-on help to overcome any adversity you face. Fitness will relieve stress.