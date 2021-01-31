Horoscope for Jan. 31

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Emotions and making the right decision will clash. When in doubt, take a step back, breathe deeply and rely on your intellect to guide you down the right path. Make decisions based on facts, experience and what you want to achieve.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Reach out to someone who brings out the best in you. Together you will come up with a plan that will help you find alternative ways to get ahead. A unique idea will lead to a lifestyle change, comfort and convenience.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Sit tight. If you leap into action prematurely, you will have regrets. Let mistakes help you make better decisions as you move forward. Refuse to let a sensitive situation turn into a brawl. Look for opportunities, not setbacks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take on something that excites you and gives you the push you need to ignite your imagination. A new hobby you can share with someone you love or a plan you make that will enhance your love life is favored.