Horoscope for Jan. 9

You'll meet with opposition if you use force this year. Do your homework and know what you need to do to get what you want. Be willing to compromise and to put in the time required to reach your objective. Don't let anger or manipulation flare up when what's required to get ahead is loyalty, dedication and cooperation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep the peace when dealing with friends, relatives and your loved ones. Making a big deal out of nothing won't help you get your way. Look inward. Choose peace and love over discord.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Eliminate what no longer works for you and replace it with something that excites you. Trust in your ability to find what works best for you. Take charge instead of letting someone dictate your next move.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Dismiss an emotional hold someone has on you. Put your energy where it will do some good and give you peace of mind. Do the legwork, go over details and put together documentation that will eliminate any setbacks.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let work-related matters drag you down. Shake off any negativity, look for positive alternatives and find the best way to reach your goal. Channel your energy into something you love doing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't let a change someone makes bother you. Make adjustments and move on swiftly. Focus on inner growth, self-improvement and a healthier lifestyle. Do what makes you happy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen to what others say but, in the end, do what's best for you. Trust your intelligence and ability to ferret out the truth before you follow someone's lead. A lifestyle tweak will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a moment to evaluate what's going on in your life. Put your emotions aside and look at the facts. Consider what makes you happy and how you can incorporate it into your life. Live life your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Getting along with others will be half the battle today. Put your differences aside and compromise or do your own thing. Keep the peace and give others the freedom to do as they please.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention to how you live. Feeling comfortable in your surroundings will ease stress, but before you make any changes, make sure those affected by them are on board.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Avoid hasty decisions or plans that don't fit your budget. Take care of your health and emotional well-being, and it will bring you peace of mind. Share your feelings with a loved one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Broaden your horizons, try something different, explore what's available and arrange to join forces with a loved one. Let the past go and embrace what matters to you most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Concentrate on home, family and the things that bring you joy. Avoid excessive situations. Consider what you can do to build strength and stamina. A healthy lifestyle and fitness routine are encouraged.

