Horoscope for Jan. 12

Birthday today (Jan. 12): Keep information that can change your life secret until everything is signed, sealed and delivered. What you offer others will help you achieve your goals and realize your dreams. Say yes to diversity, experience and a lifestyle change that suits your needs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep an open mind and be willing to discuss possibilities, even if they seem farfetched. Consider what you can do to have a positive, life-altering influence on someone close to you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — How you respond to others will matter. If you offer incentives, assistance and your time, something good will transpire. Engage in physical activity and make romance a priority.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Touch base with people from your past. What you hear will make you reconsider a decision you made a long time ago. It's never too late to backtrack.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Consider what brings you joy when choosing what you want to do with the rest of your life. A personal change looks promising, and romance is on the rise.