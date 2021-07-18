Horoscope for July 18

Embrace the world with open arms. Opportunities are within reach; all you have to do is be receptive, use your imagination and take matters into your own hands. Get out and network. Trust in your intuition and your ability to stand out from the pack.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one, and you'll patch up any differences. The suggestions you make will encourage others to pitch in and help. A change will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't fold under pressure. Choose the direction you want to head in. Don't feel let down if someone decides to take a different path. Focus on what's important to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An unexpected change will push you in a direction that encourages you to team up with someone who has something unique to offer. Listen to advice and your intuition.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Challenge yourself. Self-improvement projects will encourage you to spend more time figuring out how to be your best. Spend less time trying to change someone else. Discipline will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Set your sights high. The sky is the limit if you take control and get things done. Stop dreaming and start doing. Think innovatively to make a dramatic change to the domestic scene.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get involved in something that intrigues you. You may have to get physical to reach your goal. Embrace a challenge and play to win. Your devotion to personal growth and physical fitness will impress others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do what makes the most sense to you. Take command and initiate change. You'll be happy with the results you get, and you'll outdo anyone who tries to slow you down or stand in your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep life simple. Don't make a fuss or let anyone push you around. A problem with a friend or relative will leave you in an awkward position. Know when to say no or walk away in order to avoid a scene.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll be attracted to anything new and exciting. Take a unique approach to life, and you'll discover something that will encourage you to explore the road less traveled.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more time and effort into self-improvement. Adopting a new look, updating your image or taking time to nurture a meaningful relationship will make your life better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't face off with someone over something that isn't important to you. Getting into a spat will not make you feel better or resolve issues. Getting along with others will be necessary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Move things around at home to suit your needs. Having an adequate setup to take on the tasks you want to pursue will help you get things done. Don't let anyone rain on your parade.

