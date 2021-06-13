Horoscope for June 13

Consider your options, and embrace a reserved course of action. It's best to give yourself some wiggle room this year for unexpected setbacks. You will achieve the most if you follow your heart, do your best and avoid being indebted to others. Do your own research instead of trusting someone else's opinion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Have a plan in mind before you initiate change. Opportunities are apparent, but if they don't suit your needs or bring you the happiness you deserve, you may as well take a pass. Follow your heart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- See what others have to offer before you make promises. You have to be careful when it comes to joint ventures. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't make decisions under emotional duress. A change of pace may not be welcome, but it will help you evaluate how you want to move forward. Comparisons will play a role in the decisions you make.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will be in your best interest. Be open to new adventures and you will discover something that brings you joy. Embrace what life has to offer, and make positive adjustments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- What you know and what you do will cause conflicts. Be careful who you share your opinion with and how you handle friends and relatives. It's best to keep the peace. Common sense will be a must.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Too many choices will cause confusion. Focus on the people who contribute the most to your emotional well-being. A positive lifestyle change will give you purpose and contentment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Expand your interests; you'll discover something you enjoy doing that can lead to extra cash. Don't limit what you can do because someone discourages you. Question the motives of others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change will lift your spirits. Don't be afraid to try something new or to walk away from situations that bring you down. Take control and you will find happiness. Love is on the rise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think matters through. Don't follow what someone does; do your own thing. Being adventuresome will help you discover new interests and people who are like-minded. Mix old ideas with new plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be specific. Someone will misinterpret information you offer, putting you in a weak position if you aren't careful. Leave nothing to chance, and be willing to give your all.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Chitchat all you want, but don't believe everything you hear. Stick to your plans, and incorporate only what will help you reach your goal. Knowledge is power -- let it inspire and drive you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Open up to someone who can lend a helping hand. Don't fear change or be reluctant to try something new. Channel your energy into making your space convenient, comfortable and inviting.

