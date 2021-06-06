Horoscope for June 6

Dream on, but not at the expense of your taking care of your responsibilities. You need to step up and do things according to well-thought-out plans, good organization and sound judgment. A logical approach to life, love and happiness is the best way to achieve what you desire. Be prepared to work hard.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do your homework, know what you are up against and leave nothing to chance. Seize the moment and dazzle everyone with your knowledge and insight. Express your needs, and work to realize your dreams.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do things your way. Explore your options and lean on your creativity and imagination to help you overcome any obstacles you face. Embrace change instead of running from it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your force and influence where they will bring the highest return. Refuse to bend to someone trying to take advantage of your generosity and good nature. Speak up, and work independently.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Team up with someone who shares your sentiments and is willing to work to make a difference. Refuse to let anyone railroad you into something that might jeopardize your position.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself, and share facts and figures that will help you make your point. How you conduct yourself will determine how others respond. Discipline will be necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Control your emotions as the day unfolds. Base your decisions on facts, not on what someone wants you to believe. Keep your money and possessions in a secure place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be the driving force behind your ideas and plans, and you won't be disappointed. Take heed of what others say, but in the end, do what fits your schedule. A moderate approach will pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Implement necessary changes, and keep moving forward. Home improvements are favored as long as you stay within budget. An opportunity to connect with someone you lost touch with will pay off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Avoid persuasive people. Set your mind on what you want to achieve, and put your plans in motion. You'll have the discipline to finish what you start and make a necessary change.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A personal pick-me-up will improve your day. Refuse to let what others do or say ruin your plans. An idea you have will encourage more significant interaction with friends and relatives.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take time to think before you speak or take action. Use your intelligence to sidestep disagreements. Getting along with everyone will encourage others to offer help and suggestions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Place more emphasis on the way you look and feel and your relationships with close friends and relatives. Look for safe ways to socialize and improve your surroundings. Make your health a priority.

