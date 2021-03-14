Horoscope for March 14

Be ready to take action and get things done. Focus on your goals and on doing the things that bring you the most joy. Take control of your life, and refuse to let what others do dictate what you can accomplish. Success can be yours if you are willing to take what belongs to you and follow your dreams.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put pizazz into everything you do. Share feelings, make suggestions and find out who will pitch in and help you. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotions will rise to the surface. Be kind, compassionate and mindful, and you'll avoid distress caused by a misunderstanding. Show someone you love how much you care.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll feel better once you have everything in order. The freedom you gain will lift your spirits and ensure that you reduce worry and stress. Don't worry about what others do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Charm, a well-thought-out plan, discipline and hard work will pay off. Set your sights on something you want to pursue, and don't stop until you reach your destination.