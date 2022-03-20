Horoscope for March 20

Patience is a virtue. Take your time, assess situations and remain calm. Consider every angle of whatever comes your way and look for the silver lining. Balance and integrity will see you through any situation and encourage you to take the positive path. Refuse to let outsiders interfere in decisions that affect you. Live life your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Embrace your day with enthusiasm. Be the one to make decisions, stand up for your beliefs and do what comes naturally. Be bold, speak up and look for things that will make you feel good.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep the peace. Acting in haste won't solve your problems. Take your time, listen attentively and be willing to compromise. Amiability will help you ward off confusion and uncertainty.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Spend your time doing something that makes a difference. Share your insights with people working toward a similar goal. Use a positive attitude and persuasive skills to get your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Sort out what works for you. Choose a path that makes you happy. Rely on your ability to get things done, and you'll deter meddlers. Love who you are instead of trying to be someone else.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Attend functions or events that encourage you to connect with people who share your interests. A discussion that offers insight into potential opportunities will enable you to update your skills.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Domestic problems will surface if you make changes without approval. Leave nothing to chance to avoid an unexpected expense. Someone you think will help you will have a change of heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Discuss concerns with someone close, and you'll receive insight into the best way to handle matters. A couple of changes on your part will diminish tension. Make changes for the right reasons.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention to the way things look and how you present yourself to others. Be open to suggestions but not to spending money you don't have. Be conservative regarding joint ventures and shared expenses.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do something that makes you think and inspires you to fulfill your dreams, hopes and wishes. It's time to make adjustments that will put your mind at ease and lift your spirits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Carry on with your plans. It's what you do that matters. Make a point to finish what you start. Make your money work on your behalf. Invest in your future and position yourself to excel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You may have a plan, but don't expect things to run smoothly. Be prepared to adjust to what the majority wants. Invest in something that will help you parlay your skills into something valuable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be aware of the changes others make, but don't adjust your plans. Avoid conflicts with friends and family by doing your own thing and giving them the freedom to do as they please.

