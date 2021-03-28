Horoscope for March 28

Pull out all the stops and concentrate on what you want to achieve this year. Settling into a new lifestyle will encourage personal growth, new friendships and a chance to rejigger your resume. Change is all around you, and the work you've done will pay off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to what you have and whom you love. Look for the good in everything and everyone, and it will help you achieve what you set out to do. Reach out and make connections.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think before you act or say something you'll regret. Pay more attention to unfinished business and less to what others are doing. You may have to rethink a certain position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll get a pick-me-up if you take time to pamper yourself. Quality relaxation will encourage you to use your time more efficiently. A lifestyle change will ease stress. Romance is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take better care of your health. A tempting offer will not be in your best interest. Look for a smart way to use your time and skills. A loaded situation will require delicacy.