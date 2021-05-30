Horoscope for May 30

Make lifestyle decisions that will put your mind at ease. Size up your situation and determine what you want. It's up to you to act on your thoughts, intentions and plans. Don't wait for someone to step up and take charge. Love and honesty go hand in hand.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of money and health matters first. Show dedication to those who are supportive and offer sound advice. Look at any risks involved before you step into restrictive situations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Mull over documents and investments. A unique loophole or option will help you make a move that will ease stress. Don't trust anyone to take care of personal matters for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use common sense to figure out a way to counter any obstacle that stands in your way. Stick to the truth, and verify what others say. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep things in perspective. Take control and bring about the changes you want. Don't feel that you must give in to others when you have your own responsibilities to fulfill.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Set goals, and take care of your responsibilities quickly and efficiently. Do something that makes you happy, and surround yourself with positive people who encourage you to explore possibilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- As soon as you take care of your responsibilities, restrictions will evaporate. Be open to suggestions and willing to do things differently, and you'll quickly be on the road to victory.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your eye on everything and everyone. Be wary of temptation and false claims. Make a promise to do your best for yourself and for those you love. Find creative ways to lower your overhead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your energy where it counts. Nurturing others will make a difference. All work and no play will lead to loneliness. Make sure to have some fun! Help others when you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Personal improvements will lead to unexpected gains. Don't overdo it physically or take health risks, but strive to look and be your best. The little touches you add will appeal to upbeat people.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll become engaged in an argument if you aren't willing to compromise or share equally. Consider the consequences, then come up with a fair plan. Keeping the peace will help you gain approval.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at the possibilities. Discuss your intentions with people who will offer honest answers. Don't leave yourself open for abuse or disappointment. Take charge, and don't look back.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Question everything and everyone. Stay on top of what others are doing and how it could affect your life. Be blunt about what you want to happen to avoid unwanted surprises.

