Horoscope for Oct. 10

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make plans with someone you love to be around. Discussions will spark your imagination and encourage you to say what's on your mind and make your feelings known.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Avoid change when uncertainty prevails. Talk to someone you trust to give you sound insight. Don't limit your chance to advance by embedding yourself in someone's plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Question anything that smells fishy. Do your due diligence and get to the bottom of any situation you face involving people who live or work with you. Emotional instability will surface.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look at every avenue carefully before you decide to make a move. Talk to experts, friends and family. Review all the information offered, and you will find the path that meets your needs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of your needs. Look over your financial affairs, and you'll come up with a budget or plan that will lead to greater cash flow. Follow a path that makes sense to you. Make romance a priority.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Avoid crowds and situations that are indulgent or risky. Be honest with yourself regarding your relationships with others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An open-minded approach to life and love will lead to happiness. Financial gains are within reach, and a chance to use your skills the way you envision will unfold. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Sit tight and observe. Focus on building, securing and maintaining what you have. Upsetting the apple cart unnecessarily will lead to unwanted expenses. Keep your money in a safe place.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can turn the tables on a situation that arises if you use your intelligence and experience. Safe socializing will lead to electrifying connections that will encourage exciting prospects.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stick to what you know and do best and avoid getting into a debate you cannot win. You'll do best if you explore avenues that interest you and spark your imagination. Dream big!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take advantage when opportunity knocks. Be ready to wheel and deal and express your feelings to friends and relatives. The more you talk, the easier it will be to convince others to help you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be careful what you say to certain people. Someone will twist your words. Your emotions will get scrambled if you aren't direct. Discipline will help you avoid being put in a risky position.

