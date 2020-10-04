Horoscope for Oct. 4

Put an end to any problems you face at home, or make adjustments that encourage better relationships with the people who live with you. Sort out money matters and shared expenses. Better times are just around the corner. The right changes can be made.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Home improvements will bring you closer to the people you love. Refuse to get angry if someone tries to coerce you into a debate. Be smart and keep the peace. A financial change will work out well.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change looks auspicious. Discuss your ideas and intentions with a loved one. The input you receive will help you put together an ambitious plan that will change the dynamics of an important relationship.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone lure you into something questionable. Look inward and focus on what you can do to improve your health and well-being. Romance will enhance your relationship with someone special.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You'll develop some good ideas. A change of plans will turn out better than anticipated. A move will bring you peace of mind. Romance is favored.